The parade is back!
The annual Block Island Fourth of July Parade kicked off, after a year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Grand Marshall was Postmaster Becky Brown and the staff at the U.S. Post Office on Block Island. Numerous island businesses and families participated, giving the judges plenty of options for the prizes. The theme for this year’s parade was Celebrate America, with the Grand Prize going to the Block Island Club for their float celebrating backyard.www.blockislandtimes.com
