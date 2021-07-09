Police: 1 man killed, 2 wounded in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was killed and two others injured in a shooting at O’Fallon Park in the north end of St. Louis, police there said. Officers were called to the park around 2 p.m. Thursday for reports of multiple shots fired and found three men with gunshot wounds, police said. One of the men was declared dead at the scene, while another was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.www.bigrapidsnews.com
Comments / 0