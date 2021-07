Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. This year we celebrate 100 years of Presque Isle as one of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks. That’s 100 years of outdoor fun and natural beauty as your very own Presque Isle State Park. This challenge invites you to get out to Presque Isle and do the things that you love. Define your own personal challenge at Presque Isle and relate that challenge to the number 100. You could walk, paddle, or bike 100 miles. You could also pick up 100 pieces of trash or find 100 pieces of beach glass. Your challenge is only limited to your imagination and can be done overtime and at your own pace. This event will be held from June 1-August 31 and will be held 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit Discoverpi.com.