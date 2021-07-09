Black Widow Features Another Russian Mutant, And You Totally Missed Him

It's been a while since a big Marvel Studios movie lit up the screen, so let's dust off the cobwebs and get to know the new and returning characters in Black Widow. After her nine appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow is a character we know pretty well — at least as much as she'll let us know. Scarlett Johansson's character is famously kind of reticent. We know that she was trained to become an assassin as a young girl, at a facility called the Red Room alongside other Black Widows. We got a glimpse of what that experience was like for her in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when she had a flashback to her training and told Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) about her involuntary hysterectomy. Bu this new movie fills in the massive gaps in her story.