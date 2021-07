The Folly Beach Pier replacement project is well underway. Visitors are enjoying the new observation deck and renovated gift shop that opened in May 2021. A crane trestle has been built using steel pipe piles to enable the removal of the old wooden pier. The crane trestle is a temporary structure that is currently in the footprint of the new pier, which will be built out all the way to the old diamond head. Once the diamond head removal is complete, construction of the new pier will begin at that point and work its way back toward the observation deck. The crane trestle will be removed as new portions of the pier are constructed.