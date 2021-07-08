Cancel
Shades of Summer

By J.V. Houlihan
Block Island Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all started out so simple when I said to my little brother, “Hey, cool glasses, I like that style, where’d you get ‘em?” Then, said little brother did a monologue of the whole process—the good, bad, and ugly—about how he ended up with these cool sunshades. All I wanted was some new glasses for the summer and Pat talked me right out of the whole idea. My head was spinning; I’d rather squint. He went in to the very specific details about the cool frames, the fit of the lenses, and the subsequent problems with the frames, fit and eyeglass salesperson. I was getting a headache while I blinked into the glaring sun as he left no stone unturned of the transaction, and then figured I’d just go track down a similar style in a local shop. But, this would not be so simple because every time I go to buy anything, it becomes an exhaustive and futile outing. Shopping is not my thing; never was and never will be. I always noodle what I want before I execute the deal. I don’t noodle in the shop. I don’t shop, I buy stuff on the quick and leave said shop.

