IK Multimedia has created a new range of guitar pedals based on the companies AmpliTube modeling software offering for different options each with 16 different effects to choose from and new algorithms have been developed for both delay and reverb. The AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals offer options for distortion (X-DRIVE), modulation (X-VIBE), delay (X-TIME) and reverb (X-SPACE) and each is equipped with the same hardware and digital signal processing (DSP) technology. The new IK Multimedia AmpliTube based guitar pedals are now available to preorder for $300 or €300 and will start shipping out next month during August 2021.