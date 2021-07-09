FBI: International season 1 release date, cast, synopsis, trailer and more

There is a new, official addition to the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 team — are you ready for Alexa Davalos to enter the mix?. According to a new report from Deadline, The Man in the High Castle actress has been brought on board as a new series regular. With that being said, the Dick Wolf series is not exactly bursting at the seams to give you additional details. What we can say for now is that she will be a prominent part of Jess’ team and that is about it.