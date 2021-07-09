Owen Wilson's Highest-Grossing Movie Might Surprise You

Those who've been following Owen Wilson's career since he broke out in Wes Anderson's cult classic crime comedy "Bottle Rocket" know he's made a career of delivering nuanced work in films of all shapes, sizes, and genres. Though he's dabbled in drama and big-budget action — and is currently starring as Agent Mobius M. Mobius opposite Tom Hiddleston in the Disney+ series "Loki" — many of Wilson's biggest hits to date have come in the comedy realm, where his distinctive features and crackerjack timing made him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood for much of the 2000s.