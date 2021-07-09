Public Input Sought on Middleburg’s Town Hall Project

The Town of Middleburg will hold a second public outreach session on the new Town Hall project on Monday, July 12, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Middleburg Town Office. This session will include a review of the history of the project; a presentation of the latest design plans, including sketches of some of the interior layouts; presentation of the exterior design approved by the town’s Historic District Review Committee; discussions of the public amenities and community benefits; an updated timeline of the project; and a question and answer session.