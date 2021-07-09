The Strange Reason Steven Spielberg Carried This DVD In A Trash Bag

Steven Spielberg is the king of audience manipulation, but how does he play with that at the end of Artificial Intelligence?. It's hard to imagine two directors with as different of personas as Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick. One was a control freak obsessed with the details, the other is a dreamer obsessed with the audience. You might already know this, but the two of them were actually close friends. They shared an admiration for one another's work and frequently communicated ideas.