BROOKLYN, MI-- A person scrolling through Faster Horses Festival social media or attending the festival wouldn’t know four festival-related deaths had occurred. A 30-year-old woman’s body was found on the festival grounds at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17. Police later identified the woman as Melissa Donna Havens. Police are requesting assistance in finding a male seen with her within 24 hours of her body being located.