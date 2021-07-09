Cancel
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Shares Video from Italian Vacation with Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson

By Madison Miller
When LL Cool J isn’t surrounding himself with actors portraying special agents on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” he still finds some pretty stellar company.

He recently posted an epic video alongside basketball legend Magic Johnson and iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson. The trio is on vacation together in Italy. He captioned the video, “Spend your time with people who lift you up and support your dreams.”

Star-Studded European Vacation

From the looks of it, the three of them are definitely lifting each other up, as they appear to be having a blast riding on a boat together. LL Cool J is originally just filming himself and Magic Johnson where he declares “the energy is right” before flipping the camera over to reveal Samuel L. Jackson. He screams “pow” and causes the entire group to bust out laughing.

The second part of the video shows the stunning view the three have in Portofino, Italy.

According to People, Magic Johnson always enjoys an annual European getaway. It all started when he set sail on a yacht off the coast of Corfu, Greece with his wife Cookie. He was then joined by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband.

Eventually, the group only grew. Both LL Cool J and Samuel L. Jackson tagged along with their wives, Simone Smith and LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Vanessa Bell Calloway and Tony Calloway are also there for the adventure. The group has sailed from Greece to Italy, fine-dining and enjoying the views all the way.

The group is on the Aquila yacht, which is 281 feet and is the largest yacht to be built since the 1930s. It’s about $1 million per week to set sail on this massive yacht.

LL Cool J and ‘Behind The Music’

In addition to working on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which is coming back for a 13th season, LL Cool J is also set to premiere on another TV show.

Paramount+ just released the official trailer for the documentary series, “Behind The Music.” The documentary will feature artists like Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqcDQS_Y2nE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Behind the Music | Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqcDQS_Y2nE)

According to CBS, the series comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and is releasing its first two episodes on July 29. This includes Ricky Martin and LL Cool J for this first release date. The series focuses on the beginning of the musician’s career and delves into successes and hardships met on the way to fame and fortune.

“Behind the Music” is actually a reboot. It was on starting back in 1998 with the first season, which featured artists like Gloria Estefan and Def Leppard. It was canceled after season 14, which featured artists like T-Pain Pitbull.

