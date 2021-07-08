Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

James Gunn Thanks Marvel Studios For Giving Us Thanos’ Helicopter In ‘Loki’

By Trey Griffeth
heroichollywood.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has thanked Marvel Studios for putting Thanos’ helicopter in the Disney Plus series, Loki. Since Loki debuted last month, just about every single crazy thing imaginable has happened in the Disney Plus show. The latest episode pushed this even further by revealing just where the Time Variance Authority sends things that disrupt the sacred timeline. The result is an episode that is loaded with easter eggs that are too numerous to count.

heroichollywood.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sophia Di Martino
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Galaxy#The Mad Titan#Jamesgunn#Disney Plus#Heroic Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 is a “very scary movie”, says Elizabeth Olsen

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has said that Doctor Strange 2 is the scariest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen let the news slip during a Q&A for the New York Film Academy, where she was pressed to provide updates on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “It’s a...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Marvel's "Loki" on Disney+

Marvel Studios "Loki" live-action TV series, based on Marvel Comics 'Asgardian' characters, is now streaming on Disney+:. "...'Loki' features the Asgardian 'god of mischief'... "...as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'. "Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant...
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow Actor Claims to Be the First X-Men Mutant in the MCU

We all know by now that Marvel don't always do things with a big reveal, and occasionally they like to slip something unheralded into their movies and series, such as the first appearance of a lowly version of Kang The Conqueror in the Loki finale. Now it seems that they could have delivered one of their most underhanded introductions to date - by introducing the MCU's first mutant in Black Widow.
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Loki' Season 2 Officially Announced By Marvel Studios

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll likely have been enjoying the hit Disney Plus series Marvel Studios' Loki. Well, you wouldn't be the only one, as the house of mouse has officially announced that a second season of the show is on the way due to the rapturous response to the show.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy: Popular Marvel theory debunked by director James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has debunked a popular fan theory linking Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) with another character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.It had been suggested by some fans of the franchise that Pratt’s character (also called Peter Quill) was, in fact, the grandson of Steve Rogers (AKA Captain America), who travelled back in time at the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. After a Twitter user asked Gunn about the plausibility of this theory, the filmmaker dismissed it out of hand.“Hogwash,” he wrote, citing the use of actor Gregg Henry, who briefly played Quill’s grandfather, as evidence...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

What If…? Trailer and Poster Revealed by Marvel Studios

Disney+ today unveiled the new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios‘ What If…? showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series,...
MoviesMovieWeb

James Gunn Is 'Probably Done' with Marvel After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

While James Gunn has had a very eventful journey to helming the third outing for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, it seems that it may also turn out to be his last directorial effort in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having written and directed the first two Guardians movies, being unceremoniously fired for a while by Disney, jumping on board DC's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker series, and then being rehired to helm Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3, it is almost a story worthy of its own Marvel movie. While Gunn has been nothing but complimentary about his time working for Marvel Studios, he has made it clear that he believes his time within the MCU is now limited.
MoviesComicBook

How DC Jumped On Marvel Releasing James Gunn

Over the summer of 2018, James Gunn was temporarily removed from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Decades old tweets resurfaced, revealing inappropriate and insensitive jokes which did anything but align with the message Disney and Marvel Studios are aiming to send. In a reactionary move, the studio removed him from the project which is where Warner Brothers stepped in. Rather than leaving Gunn out to dry, the studio which oversees all DC Comics films saw an opportunity to get Gunn back to work. As WB learned before the public that Gunn would be returning to Disney and Marvel for that third Guardians movie, they acted fast and got him moving on The Suicide Squad.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Urges James Gunn To Give Drax Some Clothes

When the Guardians of the Galaxy were introduced into the MCU way back in 2014, director James Gunn used the relative obscurity of the team to completely reinvent them for the screen, altering everything from their personalities to their looks. Drax the Destroyer, for instance, was given grey skin and intricate tattoos covering his torso instead of his Hulk-like design in the comics. As played by Dave Bautista, the character became a firm fan favorite.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Loki Episode 5 Recap: From Throg to Thanos Copter, Explaining the 10 Easter Eggs Marvel Fans Discovered in Tom Hiddleston’s Series (SPOILER ALERT)

If you haven’t watched the new episode of Loki, then what are you waiting for? The fifth episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ongoing Disney+ series has dropped and it is one action-packed outing, with plenty of laughs, surprises, twists, poignant moments and one sad demise. Also lots of Lokis and lots of Easter Eggs. Loki, directed by Kate Herron, stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead, along with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, and Richard E Grant in the cast as well. Loki Episode 5 Ending Explained: Decoding the Major Character Death and the Final Reveal in the Trippiest Outing of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Marvel’s Feige Sticks By “Iron Man 3”

While this coming week’s Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” kicks off the ‘fourth phase’ of the MCU, it’s really “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” that gets the ball rolling. The film sees Tony Leung step into the role of the villain Wenwu, the leader of the Ten Rings...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Thanos, Alioth and more Marvel references from Loki episode 5 on Disney +

Loki returned to the screen of Disney+ this Wednesday with the fifth episode of the series and had absolutely everything. From shocking revelations to an ending that left fans more than anxious. It also included great details that at every step made reference to Marvel with imperceptible Easter eggs. If you missed them because you were steeped in history, here are the best ones!
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Unexpected Inspiration Behind a Specific Shot

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in a few weeks, and fans cannot wait to feast their eyes on James Gunn's first DC movie. The movie has already gotten some exciting early reactions at the first press screening. Over the last year or so, Gunn has been sharing tons of fun teasers and tidbits about his highly-anticipated film. He's shared which comic books provided inspiration for the story as well as some classic movies that helped pave the way for his ideas. In a new post, Gunn revealed another unique art form that also shaped one of his directorial decisions.
MoviesInside the Magic

The MCU Just Revived It’s Biggest ‘Star Wars’ Reference

**SPOILERS For Loki Episode 5 (“Journey Into Mystery”) Ahead**. It’s no surprise to Star Wars fans or Marvel fans that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige loves a galaxy far, far away. The Marvel boss is actually creating his own Star Wars movie with Loki writer Michael Waldron, so we know he takes the Star Wars universe seriously.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

James Gunn

James Gunn Reveals Kevin Feige Was “in Shock” When Delivering News of Marvel Firing. James Gunn is sharing more details around his 2018 Marvel firing, including how he got the news and his feelings around “cancel culture” following that experience and his eventual rehiring a…. ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Puts...
EntertainmentComicBook

Loki Producer Kevin Feige: Representation Is Of “Utmost Importance” to Marvel Studios

The third episode of Loki was a big one for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it featured the first main character in the franchise to come out as LGBTQ. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was confirmed to be bisexual in the episode, and fans are hoping more representation will soon follow. We know Eternals will feature an openly gay hero, and it sounds like Marvel Studios has more plans to better their representation. In a video released by Rotten Tomatoes, Kevin Feige explains why representation is of the "utmost importance."
DisneyGamespot

The Thanos Copter Makes Its Debut In Loki Episode 5

In the MCU, Thanos collected all the Infinity Stones and made half of the life in the universe disappear. The comic book version of the character is known for many other things, like falling in love with Death--the character, who is also the concept--and having his own helicopter. In Episode 5 of Loki, titled "Journey Into Mystery," the Thanos Copter made its debut.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed An Awesome Marvel Movie

It looks like we’ve got a long wait before a proper MCU X-Men movie. While the full stable of mutants will eventually be part of the MCU, Marvel Studios have apparently decided that the property could use a rest. Even so, one of the first notable consequences of the Disney/Fox merger was been the Fox X-Universe movies being available on Disney Plus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy