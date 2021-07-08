James Gunn Thanks Marvel Studios For Giving Us Thanos’ Helicopter In ‘Loki’
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has thanked Marvel Studios for putting Thanos’ helicopter in the Disney Plus series, Loki. Since Loki debuted last month, just about every single crazy thing imaginable has happened in the Disney Plus show. The latest episode pushed this even further by revealing just where the Time Variance Authority sends things that disrupt the sacred timeline. The result is an episode that is loaded with easter eggs that are too numerous to count.heroichollywood.com
