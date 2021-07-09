Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Brazil's BNDES hires advisers for Eletrobras privatization

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES has hired Banco Genial and law firm Tauil e Chequer to advise it on the privatization process of state-run electricity utility Eletrobras, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

While elements of the Brazilian government have long floated the idea of privatizing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA , as the company is formally known, the hiring of advisers represents a concrete step toward realizing that goal.

The contract is set to last for 36 months. A representative for BNDES confirmed its contents to Reuters.

Brazil’s Economy Ministry has previously said the privatization of Eletrobras could raise some 100 billion reais ($19 billion) for the government.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privatization#Eletrobras#Bndes#Rio De Janeiro#Banco Genial#Tauil E Chequer#Brazilian#Economy Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

Brazil's Batista brothers are out of jail and worth $6 billion

Just under four years ago, brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista were in Brazilian prison cells with concrete bunk beds, their multibillion-dollar meat empire near collapse in one of the world's biggest corporate corruption scandals. Today, they're not only free men but their company, JBS, is worth three times what it...
Americasgo955.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro given all-clear to leave hospital

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received the all-clear on Sunday to leave the Sao Paulo hospital where he has been since Wednesday undergoing treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing. The Vila Nova Star hospital said in a statement that Bolsonaro will remain under observation from an...
AmericasTimes Daily

Brazil: President Bolsonaro leaves hospital after treatment

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital on Sunday after being treated there since last week for an intestinal obstruction. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil registers 868 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 868 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 34,339 additional cases, according to data released by the country’s Health Ministry. Brazil has now registered a total of 541,266 coronavirus deaths and 19,342,448 total confirmed cases. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Nick Zieminski)
AmericasUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Recovering, Says Will Be 'Back in Action Soon'

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for an obstructed intestine after a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, said on Friday he hoped to be "back in action soon," while doctors gave no date for him to be discharged. Bolsonaro, 66, has been in the hospital since Wednesday, when...
Industrykitco.com

UPDATE 2-Creditors of Brazil miner Samarco oppose restructuring plan

(Adds BHP, Vale comments, photo) By Carolina Mandl SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Creditors of bankrupt miner Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Group Plc , objected to the company's restructuring plan on Thursday, according to a court document. Creditors said the plan's main goal is to protect Samarco's giant shareholders, Vale and BHP, and reduce future payments to creditors. They also rejected Samarco's offer to apply an 85% haircut to all creditors, including shareholders Vale and BHP, which extended 24 billion reais in loans to the company. Debt payments to creditors would occur in 2041. Creditors said both Vale and BHP, as shareholders, should be paid only after all other creditors fully recover their money. They also questioned if both giant companies should recover any value as creditors consider that both miners are co-debtors. They also refused Samarco's offer to swap their debt for shares in the company. "It is unacceptable that a restructuring plan of a company controlled by the world's biggest miners outlines an outright (and illegal) debt forgiveness to create value for its multimillionaire shareholders, which are also responsible for Brazil's biggest environmental disaster," creditors said in the court document.
IndustryTree Hugger

Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest Accelerates Under Brazil’s Bolsonaro

When the modern environmental movement was born in the 1970s, the Amazon rainforest quickly became its poster child thanks to mass deforestation in Brazil. Decades later, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is still a perfect if alarming proxy for the climate crisis writ large—and still a major roadblock to a healthy planet, according to Brazil’s National Institue for Space Research, INPE, which this month published new data showing accelerating deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon despite a half-century of activism against it.
Healthwrtv.com

Bad hiccups, but no immediate surgery for Brazil's president

RIO DE JANEIRO — After 10 straight days of hiccups, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital Wednesday with an intestinal obstruction, but doctors said they would not operate immediately. Hospital Nova Star in Sao Paulo said in a statement Wednesday night that Bolsonaro will receive “a conservative...
AmericasSFGate

Brazil's Bolsonaro recovers in hospital, no surgery planned

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was recovering in a Sao Paulo hospital Thursday after being rushed for treatment of intestinal obstruction, but is unlikely to need surgery, the president’s son Flavio said on his official Twitter account. The president's office said in a statement that the...
StocksCoinDesk

Ethereum ETF to List on Brazil’s Stock Exchange

Blockchain investment firm QR Capital is to list an ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Brazil’s stock exchange after winning approval from the markets regulator. The ETF will list on the Sao Paulo-based B3 exchange under the ticker QETH11, QR Capital said in a tweet Tuesday. QETH11 won approval from Brazil's...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Chile central bank increases benchmark interest rate to 0.75%

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.75% from 0.5% on Wednesday, as a rapid COVID-19 vaccination program helps the world’s top copper producer resume economic activity. The bank had kept its interest rate steady since successive cuts up until late March, when it warned...
AgricultureSalamanca Press

Report on Brazil’s Amazon deforestation for June

Report on Brazil’s Amazon deforestation for June. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b50cc7ce53b242a38c3408362e97dae0.
AgriculturePosted by
AFP

The battle for Brazil's indigenous land hots up

Brazil's indigenous peoples are bracing for a legal battle with far-right President Jair's Bolsonaro's government as it seeks to rush laws through parliament to carve away at their land. A slew of other draft laws seek to authorize mining and farming on indigenous land where it is now illegal.
Economyinvesting.com

Brazil's Guedes projects Brazil 2021 growth of up to 5.5%

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that Brazil should grow between 5% and 5.5% in 2021, as the economy is recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic faster than anticipated. The projection, made before the nation's lower house, is in line with recent projections...
PoliticsMercury News

Brazil’s Bolsonaro reportedly implicated in graft scheme

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was involved in a scheme to skim salaries of his aides while a federal deputy, website UOL reported on Monday, citing what it said were audios of his former sister-in-law explaining his role in the alleged corruption racket. The scheme, known locally...

Comments / 0

Community Policy