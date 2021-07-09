How To Win A Nobel Prize: Lessons For Executives From Robert Mundell

Robert Mundell, one of the most consequential economists of the 20th century, died earlier this year at the age of 88. Having won a Nobel Prize in 1999 for his groundbreaking work on exchange rate regimes and “optimum currency areas,” Mundell is widely considered the “father” of supply side economics and a “godfather” of the Euro. But, even in death, Professor Mundell’s life suggests no fewer than four lessons for the budding Nobel laureate in each of us.