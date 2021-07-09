Barefootin: Reflections on a Stormy Anchorage in LaTrappe Creek by Dennis Forney
We anchored in LaTrappe Creek off the Choptank River on July Fourth Eve. Within eyeshot of where we settled is one of the Chesapeake’s most popular anchorages. Martin’s Point, just inside the mouth of the creek, provides protected water and a sandy point where dozens of boaters gather on weekends for swimming, beach games and catching up on the comings and goings of the neighborhoods along the Choptank.talbotspy.org
