There are two things we've been dying for from Cody Johnson: 1) this Dear Rodeo documentary we've been waiting for, and 2) his upcoming double-album, Human, set for release this October. Back in May, Cody Johnson detailed his album released plan on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, which in addition to a Willie Nelson duet/cover, is going to feature two each month until the release date. Last month, he blessed us with two new songs in "'Til You Can't," and "Longer […]