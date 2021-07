Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss the news that Kofi Cockburn is withdrawing from the NBA Draft but will remain in the transfer portal. The guys break down what this means for Illinois basketball's chances of keeping the All-American, Kentucky being a "serious option" for Cockburn and weighing the pros and cons of Cockburn's options. Then the guys discuss Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia's upcoming decision and the Illini's chances, as well as his potential impact. The guys end the podcast discussing what this hectic offseason has been like for Brad Underwood.