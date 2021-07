The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell by 39.2% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell by 39.2% this past week. Many investors were expecting the stock price to go up this past week since last weekend Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson successfully traveled into space on one of the company’s rockets. However, the company stock price fell every trading day since then and erased all of the gains since early June, making it the worst week for the stock. Why did it happened?