Raymond J. Buck
Raymond J. (Spiker) Buck, age 79, of Merrill passed away July 7, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on January 20, 1942, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, to the late John and Dorothy (Kronawetter) Buck. Ray married Faye Langlois on January 18, 1964, in Hawthorne, California, a union that would last over 57 years. Ray graduated from high school in 1960 and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Ray returned home and worked at Brokaw Paper Mill for 27 years.merrillfotonews.com
