The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the latest OnePlus’ best-buy. It is a revisitation of the original Nord which hitten the shelves with a more competitive price tag. But is it competitive enough to battle Xiaomi phones? If you need a 5G Xiaomi phone in the same price range, you can opt for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite offering a few premium features at a great price. A lot of people are wondering which of these devices is the 5G mid-ranger with the highest value for money? If you are among these, you are in the right place: this is an in-depth specs comparison between OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.