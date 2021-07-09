Denver weather: Record high expected Friday with more dry days ahead

Denver should hit its 100th 100-degree day in 149 years of metrological tracking Friday, according to the National Weather Service. This comes after Thursday saw the city’s highest temperature in more than three years with a reading of 102 degrees at Denver International Airport. The high fell one degree shy of the record for July 8 and was the hottest the Mile High City has been since June 28, 2018, when temperatures reached 105 degrees.