Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘We were neglected’: Lytton residents call for accountability after fire that destroyed town

By Ashleigh Stewart
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4E4b_0as2CYuO00

Residents of a village in Canada’s British Columbia that was destroyed by a wildfire say the devastation could have been avoided if authorities had ensured they were better prepared.

A fire decimated the small town of Lytton on 30 June , just days after it broke the record for Canada’s all-time highest temperature for three days in a row, reaching a blistering 121.1F (49.5C).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Lytton mayor Jan Polderman, Lytton First Nation chief Janet Webster and Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council Chief Matt Pasco in Vancouver on Thursday. The outcome of that meeting is not yet known, as no public statements have been given.

The meeting comes as Lytton residents prepare to see the fate of their town and homes for the first time since it was razed more than a week ago. A bus trip has been organised by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to take residents back for a brief drive through Lytton, which has been cordoned off since the fire took place, on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0Rgd_0as2CYuO00

But for many residents, closure will not come with a trip back to inspect their destroyed homes. Many have questioned why nothing preventative was put in place to safeguard against the threat of a wildfire breaking out – when fires are common in the area and the heatwave had been forecast.

“They predicted the heatwave, but didn’t take any precautions to protect the town,” Lytton evacuee Cassandra Melanson said.

Ms Melanson said confusion still lingered over the evacuation order from the mayor, which was issued at 6pm on June 30, after the fire had already begun spreading across the town.

The order was seemingly drafted at 3.30pm, according to a timestamp on the evacuation notice, but Ms Melanson said flames had already reached her home by about 5pm.

“We were never evacuated. Most Lyttonites couldn’t even pack because they had no warning for this fire. We could and should have been warned. I cannot fathom the lack of accountability here. Everything is gone.”

However, an Emergency Management BC spokesperson told The Independent that a “tactical evacuation” by the RCMP, who were notifying residents on the ground as the fire was being reported, was “well under way” before the evacuation order was drafted and sent out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KF6LL_0as2CYuO00

Melanson says she became aware of the fire from an “ominous red and black glow” that she spotted while inside her house. By the time she had gathered some things to flee with, the fire was “nearly 20 feet tall in front of my house”.

“I went back to grab one more thing, but my living room was blazing. I ran to my car, and fire was chasing me. I was hyperventilating harder than ever.”

With her dog in her car, Ms Melanson said she drove through town trying to warn people, and called the people she knew who were living on the edge of town to try and give them warning.

She believes people could have been further confused over an evacuation order issued on 17 June, for the Kitzowit 20 Indian Reserve of the Lytton First Nation, which was rescinded days later. This gave people a “false sense of security”, rather than being prepared to evacuate again.

Ms Melanson said villagers had also raised concerns days earlier over the extreme heat in the town.

“If only they listened,” she says. “Some people were asking the trains to reduce frequency during the heatwave because of the constant sparks. But whatever caused it, it really doesn’t matter. It was going to happen anyway.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rwOy_0as2CYuO00

City councillors from Lytton released their first statement on the fire on July 6, almost a week after the town was destroyed.

It said that councillors were alerted when someone “banged on the office windows after hours”.

Staff immediately contacted mayor Jan Polderman and the Lytton Volunteer Fire Department Fire Hall, only to find that firefighters were already battling fires.

“The mayor quickly reached out to several contacts to attempt to confirm the severity of the fire. He also called 911 and was informed that the local RCMP were already evacuating residents. The mayor immediately contacted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to let them know that he was ordering a full evacuation.”

The fire then spread east across the town with “ferocious speed”, leaving almost every home in the centre of the village simply “charred earth”.

“Infrastructure has been destroyed. What has not been melted, incinerated or damaged beyond repair has been compromised to the point of being unsafe,” the statement added.

The death toll remains at two. There are currently no missing persons associated with the fire, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLBYF_0as2CYuO00

British Columbia’s public safety minister Mike Farnworth admitted this week that communication with First Nations leaders “didn’t live up to expectations”, after Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council chair Matt Pasco lambasted the lack of evacuation communication with indigenous communities as “sickening”, in an interview with CBC. Mr Pasco said it took hours for emergency authorities to respond to his requests for co-ordination and assistance.

An Emergency Management BC spokesperson told The Independent that they were now working to put better systems in place “based on lessons learned”.

“There were challenging factors in this situation which made it difficult for early communication and the Ministry has taken immediate steps to address gaps in protocols that contributed to this.”

Pierre Quevillon said decision makers in the town need to “wake up” and install better warning systems and preparation guidelines for wildfires.

“All these small communities in BC, they’re going to have to change the systems. There needs to be better warnings or [the fires] are going to be everywhere.

“It’s already happened three times, there have been big fires here three times. And nobody figured it out, that we have to put in a friggin’ siren to advise people to get out.”

Lytton survivor Neil Dycke agreed that a warning system should be installed, similar to that of a tsunami alarm in coastal areas. Mr Dycke is 72 years old and does not drive, so evacuation was especially difficult for him. He was rescued from the side of the road by Mr Quevillon and driven to the emergency services centre in Chilliwack, 176 kilometres away.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Firefighters#Infrastructure#Red And Black#Canadian#Nation Tribal Council#Emergency Management Bc#Rcmp#The Lytton First Nation#First Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Posted by
The Independent

Before-and-after photo shows the devastation from heatwave fire in Canadian town

A side-by-side comparison of two photos has laid bare the destruction a wildfire has caused to a town in Canada.Lytton, a town in British Columbia, battled three days of flames that forced all residents flee. The damage is believed to be substantial, prompting a firefighter to post a picture of the blaze on the social media forum Reddit.The photo, a before-and-after edited together, shows blackened trees and destroyed houses, a barren wasteland compared to its previous green leaved trees and fully intact buildings in the Fraser Canyon town.The shocking before-and-after photo was shared on Twitter by CBC journalist Justin McElroy,...
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Canada hunts for survivors of fire that destroyed small town

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Officials on Friday hunted for any missing residents of a British Columbia town destroyed by wildfire as the Canadian province’s chief coroner said reports suggest two people have died as a result of blaze. Lisa Lapointe told a news conference Friday that a team is standing...
The Independent

‘The biggest fire season we’ve ever seen’: Fire-ravaged British Columbia braces for more after deadly Lytton blaze

As firefighters across Canada’s British Columbia battle almost 200 blazes across the province, authorities are bracing for one of the most severe fire seasons in years. Currently, 172 fires of varying sizes are burning across BC, with 60 situated in the Kamloops Fire Centre, where the town of Lytton was all but destroyed by a fire on Wednesday evening.
Telegraph

Mayor of Canadian Town Destroyed by Wildfire Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Residents

Last Sunday, Mayor Jan Polderman’s town, a small village in British Columbia called Lytton, made international news when it became the hottest place in Canadian history. Then on Monday, his town broke that record. And on Tuesday, it did it again, reaching 121.3 degrees — hotter than Miami’s hottest day on record. But by sundown on Wednesday, his town — which was home to 250 residents, and surrounded by 2,000 First Nation people — virtually no longer existed, consumed by a wildfire in a matter of minutes.
Georgia StateNews Channel Nebraska

Residents of Georgia town stay inside as chemical fire burns

ROBERTA, Ga. (AP) — Emergency officials are warning residents of a Middle Georgia town to shelter in place as a chemical fire burns nearby. Fire crews on Thursday were battling the blaze at the Olin Epoxy plant in Crawford County, WMAZ-TV reported. The emergency management department is advising people to...
Seattle Times

‘White Center is home’: After fire destroys livelihoods, businesses plan to rebuild

Piles of ash littered the gutter along 16th Avenue Southwest in White Center on Wednesday — a reminder of the fire that raged through several establishments along the community’s core retail strip two days earlier. Red inspection placards taped to the doors declared the businesses unsafe to enter and occupy. The window of Rat City Tat2 revealed stools haphazardly strewn inside, under a collapsed ceiling with an exposed wooden frame. The odor of smoke permeated the area.
thefreepress.ca

PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton

Before and after images compare of the Village of Lytton, B.C. three years ago to what it looks like now. The “before” photos were taken in 2018 via Google Street View, and the “after” images were taken on Friday, July 9, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village killing two people and destroying 90 per cent of the town.
Crystal Lake, ILPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Numerous fire departments called after fire engulfs garage, residence near Crystal Lake

Firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire Saturday morning that destroyed a Crystal Lake home after its garage became engulfed in flames, fire officials said. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:16 a.m. Saturday to the 6500 block of Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake for a report of a garage fire.
WDIO-TV

Cloquet garage destroyed in fire

A garage in Cloquet was destroyed in a fire on Saturday night, the Cloquet Area Fire District said in a Monday morning news release. The release says crews were dispatched to a report of a fire in a garage in the 1100 block of North Road just after 9:15 Saturday night.
Posted by
11Alive

Firefighters rescue dog after fire destroys Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A dog is now safe after firefighters came to the rescue while flames ripped through a Gwinnett County home on Thursday. A release from the Gwinnett County Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of a house of fire at the 133-block of Lester Woods Court in Lilburn.
Posted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Dozens Of People Displaced After Fire Destroys Sea-Tac Apartment

Scores of people were left homeless after a furious fire destroyed several SeaTac apartment units and vehicles, according to KIRO 7. The blaze reportedly broke out late Saturday night (July 10) at the Hanover Apartments on South 192nd Street. Several people, including a toddler, had to be rescued, and four people were rushed to area hospitals, reporters wrote. As of Sunday evening, two females were in satisfactory condition, and one man is in critical condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy