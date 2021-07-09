Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Japan’s ‘Kill Bill’ restaurant operator set to defy new coronavirus virus restrictions

By Mayank Aggarwal
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PA7Op_0as2CKnS00

Japan ’s “ Kill Bill ” restaurant boss on Friday said he will defy Covid-19 restrictions even as the government declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and suggested that the businesses that break the rules could face new financial penalties.

Covid-19 related restrictions scheduled to run until 22 August include asking restaurants to close early and stop serving alcohol in exchange for a government subsidy.

On Thursday, Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, also in charge of the pandemic response, suggested that he would ask banks to put pressure on eateries that do not comply with the stricter measures.

“We will respond by imposing penalties and other means against those who refuse to comply,” he said.

However, Kozo Hasegawa, who is the president of Global-Dining, which runs 43 restaurants including one that inspired a bloody fight scene in the movie “Kill Bill: Volume I”, said he would not obey the rules. Global-Dining’s Gonpachi restaurant was also the site of a dinner between then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and then US President George W Bush in 2002.

Mr Hasegawa told Reuters news agency said: “We will continue our ordinary operations all through this new state of emergency with alcoholic beverages served.”

Mr Hasegawa also expressed shock at the remarks of Mr Nishimura, who on Friday clarified that he did not mean to imply that loans should be withheld from such businesses.

On Friday, the Japanese government’s top spokesperson said it had decided banks would not be asked to press restaurants and bars that do not follow the government request to stop serving alcohol under the emergency restrictions.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that “we decided to keep ministries from pressuring individual financial institutions.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Japan has recorded about 810,000 cases including over 14,900 deaths.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Kill Bill#Food Drink#Gonpachi#Reuters News Agency#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Naomi Osaka reveals racist backlash after saying she would represent Japan at the Olympics

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has spoken out about the backlash she received after announcing she would play for her birth country of Japan rather than the United States at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.She expressed surprise at the criticism during an episode of her new self-titled docuseries on Netflix.“I’ve been playing under the Japan flag since I was 14. It was never even a secret that I’m going to play for Japan for the Olympics," said Ms Osaka, according to Insider. "So I don’t choose America and suddenly people are like, ‘Your Black card is revoked.’ And it’s...
Public Healthkitco.com

UK PM Johnson outlines end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out his plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson confirmed the government...
WorldIola Register

Spain restricts nightlife as virus surges

MADRID (AP) — Faced with soaring numbers of new coronavirus infections among unvaccinated young people, some Spanish regions are reinstating curbs on nightlife only weeks after dropping them. Fearing that the surging contagion could strain health care services as stressed employees try to go on summer holidays, health officials in...
Worldambcrypto.com

Japan calls for regulations on DeFi’s ‘benefits and opportunities’

Decentralized finance has been turning heads for a while now, taking away businesses from centralized financial institutions and disempowering traditional middlemen. Its boom has been catapulted by institutional investors expressing interest in the space and millions of dollars flowing into it worldwide. However, regulatory bodies have been slow to catch on, with no definitive framework yet in existence for its regulation.
Public HealthWFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak Japan

Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics. Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing a COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games. The emergency likely to be announced later Thursday would last from next Monday to Aug. 22. The Olympics begin July 23 and close Aug. 8. The decision likely means the athletic competitions and ceremonies will be held without fans, after foreign spectators were banned earlier. A decision on local spectators is due Friday. The emergency was prompted by rising cases, low vaccination rates and the concern that issuing an emergency too late would lead to illnesses and deaths.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

S. Korea orders new restrictions as new Covid cases set record

As Covid cases set new daily records in South Korea, the capital city of Seoul and surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of restrictions. This follows South Korea reporting 1,316 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, compared to Wednesday's record of 1,275. Following Thursday's announcement, South...
Traffickentlive.news

Southeastern reveals new mask rules once coronavirus restrictions are lifted

A train group that runs services in Kent has announced passengers should continue to wear masks on its services. Today (July 14), The Rail Delivery Group, which represents companies across the UK including Southeastern, revealed train operators will ask customers to wear face coverings if carriages are busy. A spokesperson...
Books & Literatureloc.gov

Japan in U.S. Children’s Books: “A New World”

As children, books are one of our first ways of experiencing the wider world. They’re often our first exposure to new and different people, places and cultures. They’re written by adults, though, so in a looking-through-the-other-end-of-the-telescope way, they also tell us a lot about the older generation that writes, illustrates and publishes them.
Worldfroggyweb.com

Tunisia reports daily record 205 coronavirus deaths

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia recorded 205 deaths in the last 24 hours, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Friday. The ministry reported 6,787 new cases, raising new concerns about the country’s ability to fight the pandemic, with intensive care departments completely filled and a lack of oxygen supplies. The vaccination campaign is very slow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy