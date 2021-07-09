Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

5 Reasons Why nWo Has Enduring Appeal 25 Years Later

By Erik Beaston, @ErikBeaston
Bleacher Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 7, 1996, was a watershed mark in pro wrestling history. On that night, in front of a shocked and stunned crowd, Hulk Hogan underwent a heel turn that changed the fortune of WCW and the sports-entertainment industry as a whole. With Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, Hogan formed the New World Order, a faction that would go on to dominate the business. Twenty-five years later, nWo remains as popular and iconic as it was at its height in the mid-to-late 1990s.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arn Anderson
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Eric Bischoff
Person
Scott Hall
Person
Ted Dibiase
Person
Kevin Nash
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Wrestling Ring#Documentary#Combat#Wcw Monday Nitro#Universal Studios#Giant#Hot Topic#Fye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Forced’ Top WWE Star To Retire

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is undoubtedly one of the greatest stars of WWE but there was a time when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once told him he should never wrestle again when he had made several mistakes in a match. Mick Foley recalls what Vince McMahon said. Al...
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Poses As Hulk Hogan After Shotgunning A Beer

On Sunday people all across the United States of America celebrated 4th of July, and Braun Strowman got into the holiday spirit by rocking a Beefamania shirt and shotgunning a Pabst Blue Ribbon. The former Universal Champion posted a video of himself shotgunning the beer, and after taking the drink down he followed up by doing a few of Hulk Hogan’s signature poses.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

AJ Styles Was Worried That Vince McMahon Would Put Him In Overalls Because He Has A Country Accent

By 2016, AJ Styles was ready for a full-time wrestling spot in America and would have done anything to make it work. AJ Styles’ debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble is one of the most celebrated moments in WWE history in the last decade. The clip of his debut has surpassed over 10 million views on YouTube end in retrospect, AJ Styles is one of the few wrestlers to debut in the last decade that was able to skip the line and not spend any time in NXT.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Hulk Hogan On What Concerned Him Before NWO Heel Turn 25 Years Ago

Today is officially nWo Day. The pro wrestling world is celebrating 25 years of The New World Order today. The 1996 WCW Bash at The Beach pay-per-view saw WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash come together to form one of the, if not the, most famous stables in wrestling history. The “Hostile Takeover Match” main event of the Bash pay-per-view on July 7, 1996 saw Hall and Nash come to the ring by themselves to face WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Randy Savage and Lex Luger. After Luger was taken out of the match with a storyline injury, Hogan later made his way to the ring as the apparent savior of WCW. However, he ended up dropping the big leg drop on Savage in one of the most shocking heel turns ever. This led to Hogan and The Outsiders shaking hands before Savage took two more leg drops, and was carried away by Sting. WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund then interviewed Hogan and The Outsiders in the middle of the ring as fans threw trash from their seats. This angle kicked off the legendary run of the nWo, which brought major success to WCW, and carried over to Japan and WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Roode Caught Flirting With Smackdown Diva

Bobby Roode said after Bianca Belair walked by him and Dolph Zigger backstage, “Does she have a sister?” He said it off camera, seemingly implying he wanted a double date. The former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich recently spoke about how Vince McMahon, who is the WWE Chairman was infuriated when he learned Lex Luger had refused to cut a promo. It was set to take place in a WWE show back in the 1990s.
WWE411mania.com

Hulk Hogan Recalls Having Doubts About Turning Heel and Joining nWo

Hulk Hogan was part of one of the biggest angles in wrestling history in the nWo, but he recalled having doubts about it in a new interview. Hogan’s heel turn at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 celebrates its 25th anniversary today and Hogan spoke with Sports Illustrated for a piece about the moment. You can check out some highlights below:
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Bruce Prichard Recalls Bret Hart Being Upset Following WWE WrestleMania 9

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle with, host Bruce Prichard spoke about Bret Hart’s run in 1993 and his WWF Championship match with Yokozuna at WrestleMania IX. During that match, Hart lost the match after Yoko’s manager, Mr. Fuji, interfered and cost the Canadian superstar the belt, which led to Hulk Hogan coming down and pinning Yoko and leaving with the WWF Championship. Prichard spoke about Bret’s reaction to finding out Hogan was going to go over and steal his moment, saying he wasn’t very happy about it and the match going shorter.
WWEBleacher Report

5 Best Feuds for Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Will SummerSlam be where Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar rekindle their rivalry from last year?Credit: WWE.com. Although Drew McIntyre is set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match Sunday, it's quite clear that WWE has already decided on who his opponent at SummerSlam is going to be.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Nash Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of “Big Men” Wrestlers

A new episode of the “Broken Skull Sessions” podcast featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will be airing tomorrow night following WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. WWE posted the following video today, showing a clip from the show where Kevin Nash gives his thoughts on the Mount Rushmore of “big men” in pro wrestling.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Virgil Bizarrely Claims He “Made Hulk Hogan’s Whole Career”

Former WCW and WWE wrestler Virgil (Vincent) has made the bold claims that he invented the nWo and, that he was also responsible for Hulk Hogan’s career. Virgil who is somewhat of an anomaly in wrestling, made these claims when speaking to Wrestling Inc in a recent interview. During the...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Nash Shares His Pick For One Of nWo’s Most Important Moments

Kevin Nash discussed a wide range of topics during a recent interview on ESPN’s SportsNation. Here are some of the highlights:. “We were so involved creatively. They let us be very violent. That was one of the things where Vince was kind of getting away from being violent. To me, wrestling was sex and violence. At that point in the mid-90s, they let us go. I think one of the biggest moments was the night they let us come to the ring with aluminum baseball bats. I don’t care who you are, everybody knows if you hit somebody with an aluminum baseball bat, it’s gonna do some damage. It’s something other people weren’t doing.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Steve Austin Quizzes Kevin Nash On The nWo, Note On The Bumpy Awards, More

As you know by now, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will be appearing on the next episode of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” podcast. WWE posted the following clip from the podcast, showing Austin asking Nash how many nWo members he can name in 30 seconds:. The...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock To Face ‘Controversial’ WWE Star?

The Rock is still regarded as of the most popular pro wrestlers in the history of the business. He has competed against the best of the best as far as the world of professional wrestling. This includes someone like Chris Jericho, who has had several matches against The Great One. Roman Reigns vs The Rock major spoilers were also leaked previously.
WWEringsidenews.com

Kevin Nash Gave Special Training To Omos At WWE Performance Center

Kevin Nash is a big man who can teach a Superstar a lot of things, especially if that Superstar is a big man himself. They don’t come much taller than Omos, and the green Superstar has received some special tutelage from Big Sexy. During the Broken Skull Sessions with Kevin...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bruce Prichard Comments On The Backstage Reaction To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo

During the latest edition of his “Something to Wrestle” podcast, Bruce Prichard commented on the backstage reaction when Hulk Hogan joined the nWo, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the backstage reaction in WWE to Hulk Hogan turning heel to join the nWo...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Recalls The Day He Knew WWE Would Beat WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is the latest guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. After being delayed for a week the new episode is now streaming on Peacock/WWE Network. During the conversation, Nash spoke about when he and Scott Hall jumped from WWE to WCW and how the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy