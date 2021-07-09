Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2021: Examining Likelihood of Lightning-Canadiens Rematch

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo NHL team has won three consecutive Stanley Cups in nearly 40 years. The last time it happened was when the New York Islanders captured four in a row from 1980-83. However, that could change in 2022. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won back-to-back Cups after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning ended the series with a 1-0 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Stanley Cup#Stanley Cup Final#Islanders#The Montreal Canadiens#Habs#Atlantic Division#Colorado Avalanche#Toronto Maple Leafs#Draftkings Sportsbook#Golden Knights#Tampa Bay#Nj Pa Wv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins expected to heavily pursue impending Lightning UFA

Over the previously few years it has been noted over and over again that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six forward group needs to get bigger and tougher. While the team has also lacked secondary scoring, their next issue when it comes to offense is their inability to effectively win board battles, especially from what is supposed to be their checking lines in lines 3 and 4.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay should sign Zach Parise in free agency

This story seems pretty straightforward to me. Zach Parise is freshly unemployed after being bought out by the Minnesota Wild. He’s getting paid $6 million in cash this season from the Wild and probably still has a lot to give in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are on...
NHLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Lightning – Canadiens: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Betting Odds & Picks

We have a Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Josh Anderson scored in overtime to keep the Montreal Canadiens alive on Monday night. The Lightning now have a 3-1 lead as the series shifts back to Tampa Bay. Make sure to bookmark our daily NHL Picks page to get...
NHLmyq105.com

The 9 Players The Tampa Bay Lightning Will Keep

When a new team comes into the NHL, they have the ability to recruit players from around the league. Before that happens, each team can choose a handful of players to keep. The rest they have to make available to the new team in a special draft. The Seattle Kraken now know who they can and can’t take from Tampa Bay. The list of Lightning players that the Bolts have decided to hold on to are…
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh is the most underrated defenseman in the NHL

Ryan McDonagh is the most underrated defenseman in the entire National Hockey League, and it isn’t even close. While others generate and dominate the headlines for the Tampa Bay Lightning, there is no doubt that Ryan McDonagh is just as important a piece in this well-oiled machine and we’re really seeing just how elite a player he is during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Flames, Suter, Canadiens, Kraken and Lightning

Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff: Teams have called the New York Rangers about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev but have been told a first-round pick is needed. The Calgary Flames haven’t made a final expansion decision on Mark Giordano. They won’t send the Seattle Kraken any asset to select Giordano if unprotected. If Giordano was selected the Flames would gain $6.75 million in cap space.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLdiscoverestevan.com

Bruins Add Superstar Sartor In Trade With Wayway

It's been a long time since the MJHL saw an 18-year-old with the kind of scoring prowess Mikol Sartor displayed in his last season with the Winnipeg Blues. Now, as a 20-year-old, Sartor is on his way to Estevan. The Estevan Bruins acquired the high-scoring forward in a three-way trade...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Signing Zach Parise After Buyout Seems Too Obvious

Before acquiring JG Pageau at the 2020 trade deadline, the New York Islanders were very close to swapping Andrew Ladd for Zach Parise. Now, almost two years later a potential reunion once again seems likely, allow me to explain. After the Stanley Cup came to a close, a buyout window...
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

The 6 players the Seattle Kraken must take in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

There are six players in particularly that the Seattle Kraken must take at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Today was the day that we discovered what players would be protected and what players wouldn’t by their respective teams ahead of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday, and the Seattle Kraken will now have the opportunity to construct an elite roster from the very get-go.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Hall Won't Be Back In Boston.

The Boston Bruins and forward Taylor Hall had a nice little run together after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Hall put up 8 goals and 14 points in 16 games during the regular season and added 3 goals and 5 points in 11 games during the playoff run.
NHLYardbarker

Rangers Could Get Another ‘Messier Effect’ With a Stamkos Trade

Here are a couple of the New York Rangers’ major offseason needs:. Established, top-six centerman who can score, win faceoffs and provide strong two-way play. 2. Veteran leadership for a talented but very young roster in need of direction. New general manager Chris Drury could fill both needs with one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy