NHL Stanley Cup Final 2021: Examining Likelihood of Lightning-Canadiens Rematch
No NHL team has won three consecutive Stanley Cups in nearly 40 years. The last time it happened was when the New York Islanders captured four in a row from 1980-83. However, that could change in 2022. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won back-to-back Cups after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning ended the series with a 1-0 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday night.bleacherreport.com
