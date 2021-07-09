NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Vladimir Tarasenko and More
The 2020-21 NHL season is over. The Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions, and there won't be any more hockey played until this fall. However, there's a lot that will take place on the NHL calendar between then and now. And there's a good chance that many teams' rosters will look much different by the time the 2021-22 season arrives. Even discounting the expansion draft on July 21, free agents will be switching teams and trades will be taking place.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0