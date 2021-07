USI pens are awesome. As the name infers, the Universal Stylus Initiative means your pen will work exactly the same no matter which compatible device you happen to be using. Some USI pens offer some additional features such as barrel buttons that perform specific functions. Some models are rechargeable and can be juiced by plugging into a USB cable while some Chromebooks come with stowable USI pens that charge when garaged. Still, the core of the USI movement is a pen that works on any USI-compatible Chromebook with a certain set of base features. This means users can buy the pen that they want and know that it will work out of the box.