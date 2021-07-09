Cancel
US State Department: Anniversary of 709 Crackdown in China

By Maryam Shah
STL.News
STL.News
 9 days ago

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:. This July 9, we honor the more than 300 lawyers and human rights defenders who were unjustly detained, interrogated, and imprisoned by authorities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on July 9, 2015, in what is known as the “709 crackdown.” The government of China targeted these individuals in a campaign to intimidate and silence those who sought to work within the PRC’s legal system to help it live up to its human rights obligations and commitments and to effect positive change in their society.

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

