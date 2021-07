The gains last week did not exceed the resistance level of 1.3910. Pressure returned to the sterling despite the date of Freedom Day today, July 19, in which the British government resolved to completely abandon all pandemic restrictions. Overall, the British Pound failed to record gains against the other major currencies despite signs of a possible turn in direction in the Bank of England in response to rising inflation and building political opposition to QE, although there is ample room to reverse this weak performance.