Scott Disick’s GF Amelia Hamlin Sends His Daughter Penelope A Sweet Birthday Message: ‘Little Peesh’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXXIx_0as2Au3q00
Wagner AZ / BENS / BACKGRID

Amelia Hamlin gushed over her boyfriend Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, in a sweet comment for her ninth birthday.

So sweet! Scott Disick‘s, 38, daughter Penelope celebrated her ninth birthday on Thursday July 8, and his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, 20, commented with an adorable nickname for the little girl, “Little peesh.” She also wrote a sweet message to celebrate Penelope’s special day. “Happy birthday to the best facialist in town,” she wrote.

Amelia was just one of many who shared well-wishes for Penelope on her ninth birthday. Of course, her dad Scott posted a sweet picture that he took of Amelia and wrote her a beautiful birthday message, where he called her, “My life, my love, [and] my everything,” in the caption. “You have changed my life forever peep,” he wrote. “[I] will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeGa2_0as2Au3q00
Amelia’s birthday message for Penelope. (Screenshot).

Scott also posted adorable photos of Penelope on his Instagrams Stories. He posted a cute photos of his daughter on his shoulders, lying on a giant teddy bear, and he and Penelope standing in the same pose side by side wearing hoodies and sweatpants.

Naturally, Penelope’s mom Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker also had birthday messages for the youngster. Kourtney posted videos of Travis teaching her daughter how to play drums on pink kit with her name emblazoned across the bass drum. “My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9,” she wrote. “My life is so much better because of you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omN9n_0as2Au3q00
Amelia and Scott taking a stroll with Penelope (Wagner AZ / BENS / BACKGRID).

Besides the endearing birthday message, it seems like Amelia has been getting along great with Scott and his family, since the couple first went “Instagram Official” during Valentine’s Day weekend 2021. The couple were joined by Scott’s son Mason, 11, when they went out for a June 27 dinner date at Malibu Nobu. The pair have also sweetly celebrated each other’s birthdays with lavish gifts, like when Scott gave Amelia a diamond necklace and $57,000 photograph for her June 13 birthday. Meanwhile, Amelia rang in Scott’s 38th birthday on May 24 by giving him a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

