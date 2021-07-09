Crash sends West Plains man to the hospital
West Plains, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported to the scene of a one vehicle accident one quarter-mile east of Caulfield last night at 7:12 PM. A 2004 Toyota Tacoma driven by Primo Montesi, 66 of West Plains, drove off the roadway and struck a fence on County Road 7830. Montesi was not wearing a safety device and was ejected from the vehicle. The Toyota sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene. Montesi suffered moderate injury and was airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.www.ozarkradionews.com
Comments / 0