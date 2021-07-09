Bookworm Buddies by Becky
TITLE: “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey”. Kamala’s dad was an economist from Jamaica and her mother from India was a scientist doing cancer research. This is the story in great detail of her family and her accomplishments as a lawyer, California’s senator, district attorney in California, U.S. senator and vice president. Right out of law school she became San Francisco’s D.A. and later chief law enforcement officer for the state, and served as the second black woman in the U.S. Senate. Today she is America’s vice president.lacrossetribune.com
