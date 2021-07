TEXARKANA, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson convinced at least one local resident to get a COVID-19 vaccination after a town hall-style conversation here Thursday evening. Sarah Cox took advantage of the vaccinations available outside the hall in the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center where Hutchinson convened a "community COVID conversation," one of three he held in Arkansas cities during the day to try to shore up the state's low vaccination rate as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge.