Not every bride would thrift a dress for their wedding, but Monica Sallay aka @sartorialscraps had unintentionally bought her wedding dress second-hand a decade before she actually got married. The software marketing manager had always had an obsession with archival fashion and currently spends her free time building up her collection, which includes a Cardi B-approved cyberdot jumpsuit from Jean Paul Gaultier’s autumn/winter 1995 show and a trove of rare Comme des Garçons and Issey Miyake. Also in her collection is a rare Balenciaga dress from the autumn/winter 2006 collection, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, that the 29-year-old bought in New York City 10 years ago at a Goodwill shop, and wore for her wedding in May 2019.