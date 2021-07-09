Polaroid Hi–Print 2x3 review
A truly pocket-sized printer, the Polaroid Hi·Print 2x3 is only about an inch thick and weighs a mere 255g, complete with built-in rechargeable battery. Paired to your smartphone via Bluetooth, it has a companion app that enables you to create nominally 2x3-inch photo prints of all your snaps, and outputs them with speed and style, delivering impressive image quality from its dye-sublimation technology. All in all, it’s quick, convenient and compact.www.digitalcameraworld.com
