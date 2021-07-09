Cancel
Busch Gardens Williamsburg auctions off past attractions for Give Kids the World Village

By IPM News
inparkmagazine.com
Cover picture for the articleBeginning on July 4, Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA, will be auctioning off legendary roller coaster ride vehicles, signage and other memorabilia on eBay for the benefit of Give Kids The World Village — an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost. It is a cause that is near and dear to the hearts of management and staff at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, which has supported Give Kids The World through its Coasting for Kids fundraising program since 2017.

