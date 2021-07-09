Youth Skills Camp Rapidly Approaching by Johanna Hicks, Family & Community Health Agent

We had a good group at the Tira Homecoming on Sunday, July 4th. Danna Lewis coordinated the program and led the congregational singing. Coy Vicars was the Master of Ceremonies and folks shared memories of Tira. Tiffany Gilbert passed out roses to the families of those who were buried in the Tira Cemetery since the 2019 Homecoming. Mark Chapman, Vice President of the Tira Cemetery Association, led the business meeting. Since there was no Tira Homecoming in 2020, there were four cemetery board members whose terms were ending. Mick Petty, Chip Vaughn, Billy Joe Clayton, and Rick Petty were reelected for the positions. Following the program, the group gathered at the picnic tables on the grounds and shared a potluck lunch. Danna Lewis reported that the Crowson family has agreed to coordinate the program for the 2022 homecoming, which will be on the first Sunday in July.