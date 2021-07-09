Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Youth Skills Camp Rapidly Approaching by Johanna Hicks, Family & Community Health Agent

 9 days ago
It’s baaaaack! After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Youth Skills Camp is coming back face-to-face. We have a great line-up of activities for the youth. But first, a bit of explanation is due for those who are unfamiliar with Skills Camp. For several years, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Hopkins County Community Health/Wellness Alliance offered “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” for students who had completed grades 1 thru 4. (We how partner with the SSISD Summer Day Camp program.) Numerous students attended until they ‘aged out.’ In order to keep the momentum going, we developed Skills Camp for students who had completed grades 5 and 6.

