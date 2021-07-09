Thomas “Tom” Calvin Dixon, Jr. Obituary
Funeral services for Thomas “Tom” Calvin Dixon, Jr., age 53, of Van, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. Interment will follow at Reilly Springs Cemetery with Ethan Dixon, Collin Jelinek, Justen Jelinek, Danny Hubbell, Kevin Wingfield, Toby Fowler, Gerald White, and Wes Armstrong serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to service time. Tom passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was born on August 6, 1967, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Thomas “Tommy” Calvin Dixon, Sr. and Linda Gayle Causey Dixon. He attended Sulphur Springs High School where he received the Forrest Gregg Award playing football. He was also on the powerlifting team where he won 1st place in the state powerlifting championship and 1st place in two different national powerlifting championships. After high school he served with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and later with the Allen Texas Police Department. Tom is survived by his sons, Daniel Jordan Dixon, Riley Austin Dixon, grandson, Colt Allan Dixon, parents, Tommy and Linda Dixon, brother, John David Dixon, and sisters, Tammy Lynette Jelinek, and Nancy Ruth Hubbel.frontporchnewstexas.com
