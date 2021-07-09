Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Classless Act Release the Retro ‘Give It to Me,’ Join Motley Crue Stadium Tour

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
Loudwire
Loudwire
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday (July 9), Classless Act — the rising Los Angeles band that once included Slash's son London Hudson behind the drum kit — unleashed the retro-sounding rock number "Give It to Me." The release accompanies word that the outfit will join Motley Crue and Def Leppard's Stadium Tour next summer.

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Loudwire

Loudwire

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro#Music Video#Stadium Tour#Poison#Blu Weekend#Weekly Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider says Ozzy carried defibrillator on bus cos there’s “no way Sharon was letting him miss a show”

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has discussed metal and the genre’s most iconic artists, while also revealing a bizarre anecdote about Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne. During an appearance on The Jasta Show, Snider said that Ozzy’s team carry a defibrillator on his tour bus, joking that there’s “there’s no way Sharon was letting him miss a show.”
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Metallica

29 Years Ago: Guns N’ Roses and Metallica Launch Ill-Fated Tour

Kurt Cobain knew something everyone else wasn’t aware of when he turned down the offer to have Nirvana open for Metallica and Guns N’ Roses on a tour which launched July 17, 1992, at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. Faith No More, who were familiar with their Bay area comrades Metallica, promptly took the opening slot and later wished they hadn’t. The road was paved with bumps and less than a month into the tour one of the most infamous riots in metal history transpired, causing $400,000 worth of damage.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Bassist LEXXI FOXX Quits STEEL PANTHER

Bassist Lexxi Foxx has left California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER. The band announced Foxx's departure in a tongue-in-cheek social media post earlier today (Saturday, July 17). STEEL PANTHER wrote: "The End of an Era. "The great pandemic of 2020-2037 has affected all of us. For some though, it has...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Krokus’ Marc Storace Still Regrets Def Leppard Falling-Out

Krokus singer Marc Storace said he still regrets the act that got his band kicked off their 1983 U.S. tour with Def Leppard. The Swiss band were opening for the British outfit, with both groups rising up the charts with their latest albums. Despite the early shows going well both onstage and off, the headline act became upset with Storace’s performances.
CelebritiesVulture

Post Malone Joins a ‘Motley Crew’ of Race-Car Drivers in New Music Video

Fast cars and trap beats and heavy-metal classics: These are a few of Post Malone’s favorite things, and they come together for his new single, “Motley Crew.” The title, of course, name-checks the ’80s metal band Mötley Crüe — whose drummer, Tommy Lee, Posty worked with on Beerbongs & Bentleys track “Over Now” in 2018, along with a remix of a Tyla Yaweh song actually called “Tommy Lee.” This song finds Post Malone returning to his typical trap fare after playing with rock on hits like “Circles,” boasting about money and jewelry and cars from Fast & Furious. And the Cole Bennett–directed video finds Posty leading the pack as a race-car driver (sponsored by who else but Bud Light and Raising Cane’s chicken), featuring cameos by a motley crew of famous friends, including, once again, Mr. Tommy Lee. “Motley Crew” marks Post Malone’s first solo outing since 2019’s hit album Hollywood’s Bleeding, and arrives ahead of a hot summer on the festival circuit, with the hip-hop star set to headline Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud Miami.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Slash of Guns N’ Roses Celebrate Sobriety

Nikki Sixx and Slash recently passed major sobriety milestones. Anyone who has watched Motley Crue’s “The Dirt” biopic knows that the band’s members have struggled with addiction over the years. Now, bass player Nikki Sixx is celebrating that he’s officially 20 years sober. Sixx recently shared the news on Instagram,...
MusicNew Haven Register

Jeff LaBar, Guitarist for Hard Rock Band Cinderella, Dies at 58

Jeff LaBar, guitarist for the hard rock band Cinderella, which rose to multi-platinum status in the late 1980s, has died at age 58. No cause of death has been given. Cinderella had not recorded an album since 1994 but had continued to tour until a few years ago, at which point they irretrievably broke up, according to band members.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Pandora Launches New Rock Stations for Artists with 1 Billion Streams

On Thursday (July 15), Pandora launched its new "Billionaires" stations on the music-streaming service, highlighting artists who've reached 1 billion streams in their respective genres on the platform. The music programming is an extension of an existent Pandora initiative that honors artists who reach the play count milestone. Of interest...
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Metallica’s 3 Latest Albums Get Corresponding Jigsaw Puzzles

Metallica jigsaw puzzles? British toymaker Zee Productions has you covered. That's because the puzzle outfit's Rock Saws line of tabletop entertainments — each emblazoned with the artwork from a classic rock or metal album — seemingly won't stop until every Metallica album is a puzzle. To that end, jigsaw puzzles for Metallica's St. Anger (2003), Death Magnetic (2008) and Hardwired… to Self-Destruct (2016) are on the way.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Weezer’s next project is an ambitious one – a four-album cycle titled Seasons. Frontman Rivers Cuomo talked about his plans during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. He said “I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands, so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year”. Weezer has already put out two albums this year – OK Human and Van Weezer – and is getting ready to hit the road on the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Green Day and Fall Out Boy later this month.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Megadeth Fans Are Speculating Who Their ‘Mystery Bassist’ Is

Yesterday (July 12), a Cameo video surfaced of Dave Mustaine, where the frontman showed a glimpse of Megadeth's "mystery bassist" for the first time. Though you can't see the musician's face in the video, Megadeth fans are speculating who it might be. In the video, Mustaine teased fans by turning...
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

20 Best Rock Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Has anybody told rock's biggest superstars that 2021 is underway? Judging from our list of the year's best albums to date, we're either in for a rather quiet period in terms of new releases, or one dominated by the genre's younger generations of artists. As of mid year, only four...

Comments / 0

Community Policy