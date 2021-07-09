Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Len Hurley Obituary

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 9 days ago
Funeral Service for Len Hurley, age 71, of Reilly Springs, Tx will be held at 9:30A.M. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Shannon Gammill and Toney Hurley officiating. Interment will follow at Nelta Cemetery with Bryan Sells, Wayne Henegar, Montana Hurley, Brian Gumpert, Stuart Reppond, John McLane, Eddie Gossett and Jacob Hurley serving as pallbearers and Don Aulsbrook, Jackie Watkins, Zach Poindexter and Maverick Jones serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Hurley passed away on July 7, 2021 at his residence.

frontporchnewstexas.com

Sulphur Springs, TX
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area

Hopkins County, TX
Tira News by Jan Vaughn for July 16th, 2021

We had a good group at the Tira Homecoming on Sunday, July 4th. Danna Lewis coordinated the program and led the congregational singing. Coy Vicars was the Master of Ceremonies and folks shared memories of Tira. Tiffany Gilbert passed out roses to the families of those who were buried in the Tira Cemetery since the 2019 Homecoming. Mark Chapman, Vice President of the Tira Cemetery Association, led the business meeting. Since there was no Tira Homecoming in 2020, there were four cemetery board members whose terms were ending. Mick Petty, Chip Vaughn, Billy Joe Clayton, and Rick Petty were reelected for the positions. Following the program, the group gathered at the picnic tables on the grounds and shared a potluck lunch. Danna Lewis reported that the Crowson family has agreed to coordinate the program for the 2022 homecoming, which will be on the first Sunday in July.
Sulphur Springs, TX
Tira News by Jan Vaughn for June 25th, 2021

We want to express our sympathy to the family of Billy Crowson. He passed away on Sunday, June 20th, with the funeral being held at the First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs on Friday, June 24th at 9:00 a.m., under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, and burial in the Tira Cemetery. Please be in prayer for his wife, Nell, and all of his family.

