2020 was a waking nightmare, but if there were any silver linings, one of them might have been the precipitous drop in robocalls and spam calls. According to the software developer YouMail, there were nearly 13 billion fewer robocalls in 2020 than there were in 2019, as even scammers were affected by the pandemic. Unfortunately, 13 billion fewer calls is still 45.9 billion in all, and as the world has begun to recover in 2021, robocalls have followed suit. The good news is that an incredibly important deadline in the fight against these spam calls is just hours from passing. Today’s...