Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes 2021 Contenders: Here’s a Look at the Likely Winners

By Eric Kohn, @erickohn
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the pandemic failed to vanquish awards season in 2020, one key prize was left out of the picture. For many filmmakers, the Palme d’Or is the most revered accolade on the planet, and in 2019, it set the bar high. After Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won the Competition and went on to commercial and critical success — not to mention that historic Oscar for Best Picture — many expected that it would place renewed focus on Cannes as a major launchpad for international cinema. That didn’t happen in 2020, as the festival canceled its physical edition, but it’s back to business as usual in 2021.

www.indiewire.com

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Tahar Rahim
Person
Sophie Marceau
Person
Ken Loach
Person
Mati Diop
Person
Nadav Lapid
Person
Leos Carax
Person
Jessica Hausner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Palme D Or#American#African#Cannes Competition#Norwegian#Reinsave#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Summer Must Haves: 5 Criterion Collection Movies You Need to Pre-Order

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Criterion Collection has a slew of new releases coming your way to amp...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ Is a Fest Hit, But Is It an Oscar Contender?

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist discusses the auteur's strange history with the Academy, and how voters might respond to his latest work. The Cannes Film Festival was the obvious place to premiere a France-set movie made by a famous Francophile, which is why Searchlight and Wes Anderson decided to hold off on unveiling The French Dispatch until the festival’s 2021 edition after the 2020 edition at which it was originally slated to premiere was canceled due to the pandemic. And, sure enough, the film, which premiered on Monday night, played like gangbusters at the Palais, garnering a nine-minute ovation (best of the fest so far), and potentially positioning it for a run at the Palme d’Or.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘A Hero’ Review: Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Moral Dilemma Is His Best Film Since ‘A Separation’

Here’s some free advice for any movie characters out there: If you ever happen to stumble upon a random bag full of money — and it’s not much of a stretch to assume that you might someday — the very first thing you should do is look up and check if the opening credits are still floating in the air nearby. If you see the words “directed by Peter Farrelly,” you might be in for a pretty good time and an even better tuxedo. If you see the words “directed by Joel and Ethan Coen,” I regret to inform you that you’re already dead. But in the event that you should come across a sudden windfall only to turn your smiling head to the heavens and see the words “A film by Asghar Farhadi” painted in white letters against the blue skies of Shiraz, well… there’s really no telling what you should do, only that you soon won’t be able to tell if you did the right thing. As one character ruefully observes in Farhadi’s latest film: “Nothing is free in this world.”
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cryptozoo’ Trailer: Dash Shaw’s Psychedelic Animated Fantasia Builds a World Like No Other

“Cryptozoo” broke out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year as one of the most innovative animated features of the year. Animator turned director Dash Shaw (“My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea”) builds a psychedelic world like you’ve never seen, envisioning hallucinatory creatures and casting voice talents Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, and Grace Zabriskie. Watch the exclusive official trailer for the film below.
MoviesScreendaily

Buyers embrace Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes contender ‘A Hero’ (exclusive)

Memento International has unveiled a raft of deals for Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes Palme d’Or contender A Hero ahead of its world premiere on Tuesday (July 13). Amazon Studios, which announced its acquisition of US rights in April, has since added Canada. In European deals, the feature has been...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Creative Arts Emmy Analysis: ‘The Mandalorian’ Leads, ‘The Underground Railroad’ Disappoints

Disney+ flexed its sci-fi and superhero muscles at the Creative Arts Emmys on Tuesday. “The Mandalorian” came roaring back for Season 2 to lead all craft nominations with 17, followed by Marvel’s trippy “WandaVision,” which scored 15. However, Netflix did better overall, with “The Queen’s Gambit” seizing 12 noms, “The Crown” (Season 4) capturing 11, and “Bridgerton” collecting eight.
MoviesVanity Fair

Julia Ducournau’s Wild Body-Horror Film Titane Wins Top Prize at Cannes

Julia Ducournau won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, a remarkable achievement considering it is only her second feature. As with her debut, Raw, her latest film is classified as a “body-horror” movie in which a victim of a vehicular accident has a sexual relationship with an automobile. The Paris-born Ducournau is the second woman director to win the festival’s top prize, following Jane Campion in 1993 for The Piano. Actors Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux were also co-awarded the Palme with their director Abdellatif Kechiche for the film Blue is the Warmest Color in 2013. (Cannes is allowed to make up rules on the fly like that, and that’s why Cannes is the greatest.)
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Cannes Film Festival 2021: The List Of Winners

The 74th Cannes Film Festival came to a close this evening of July 17, 2021. Taking place two months later than usual, this year’s film festival has been much anticipated after last year’s cancellation. After watching the 24 feature films in Competition, the jury, presided by Spike Lee, who nearly revealed the winner of the Palme d’or too soon, presented the awards at the Closing Ceremony.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Vincent Lindon Worked Out for Two Years to Prep for Cannes Hit ‘Titane’

Vincent Lindon is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival. The acclaimed French star won Best Actor for 2015’s “The Measure of a Man,” and returned over the next two years with “Rodin” and “At War.” So it should come as no great shock that Lindon is back in Competition for the first edition of Cannes since the festival’s cancellation last year.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Blue Bayou’ Trailer: Justin Chon Directs Alicia Vikander in Searing Family Drama

Korean-American actor and filmmaker Justin Chon crafts a partly autobiographical tale with his latest film, “Blue Bayou.” Scooped by Focus Features out of the 2020 Cannes virtual market, “Blue Bayou” is Chon’s fourth feature after acclaimed festival favorites “Ms. Purple,” “Gook,” and “Man Up,” and he stars in his film alongside Alicia Vikander. As the film premieres at Cannes this week, watch the trailer below.
MoviesUS News and World Report

Cannes to Award Palme D'Or as Selected by Spike Lee Jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d'Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes' closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year's Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
Moviesimdb.com

Spike Lee Reveals ‘Titane’ As 2021 Cannes Palme d’Or Winner A Bit Early [Full Winners List]

The 74th Cannes Film Festival came to an end on Saturday night. It was a sweaty fest full of tourists more interested in the beach than the world premieres and lots of spitting in testing vials for non-Europeans, but it proved that a major festival could return at full capacity during the age of Covid. And, a jury comprised of notable industry players Spike Lee, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Tahar Rahim, among others, selected Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” to win the prestigious Palme d’ Or.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Timothée Chalamet's Metallic Suit Steals the Show at Cannes

Timothée Chalamet gifted the Cannes red carpet with a delightful fashion moment courtesy of a brightly colored metallic suit. Standing out in a sea of dark suits, the 25-year-old heartthrob delighted fans and fashion lovers alike when he walked the red carpet in an eye-catching Tom Ford number. "timothée chalamet...
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Film Festival Winners Announced; Caleb Landry Jones Takes Best Actor – Live

Refresh for latest…: The 74th Cannes Film Festival is drawing to a close this evening with winners of the main prizes to be announced shortly from the Grand Théâtre Lumière inside the Palais. The return of Cannes this year, after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, has been an interesting affair, replete with Covid testing, reduced crowds — despite a bevy of vacationing tourists — and above all a fresh official competition selection.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at Marion Cotillard’s Winning Cannes Looks

It simply wouldn’t be the Cannes Film Festival without Marion Cotillard. Almost every year, the French star descends upon the event’s famous red carpet in an array of dazzling looks—remember her backless Dior gown back in 2013?—and this year has been no different. In a series of Chanel ensembles (she’s an ambassador for the label), Cotillard has been promoting her new film, Annette, which co-stars Adam Driver (it received a five-minute standing ovation on opening night). While each look is decidedly elegant, what’s kept us hooked are her more bolder, more avant-garde choices, from bike shorts to a denim gown.
MoviesKVIA

‘Titane’ wins Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival; Julia Ducournau becomes 2nd female filmmaker to win top honor

CANNES, France (AP) — “Titane” has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Julia Ducournau the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74 year history. The awards ceremony Saturday started where it should have ended, with jury president Spike Lee mistakenly announcing the serial killer odyssey as the night’s biggest winner. At the end, “Titane’s” triumph was announced by Lee and Sharon Stone. Best director was awarded to Leos Carax for “Annette,” the fantastical musical that opened the festival. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form.
MoviesBBC

Cannes Film Festival 2021 highlights: Sun, stars and saliva

The Cannes Film Festival is drawing to a close, and despite the pandemic it managed to gather a larger number film stars in the sunshine for the obligatory photo opportunities. This distinctive line-up of director Wes Anderson and actors Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray for their film The...
MoviesCosmopolitan

Here's What the 'Twilight' Cast Looks Like Now

In case you haven't heard the AH-MA-ZING news, all of the Twilight movies just hit Netflix (cue the excited squeals!) and if you, like me, hadn't watched them since they first came out 10-ish years ago (yes, it's been that long!) you're in for a real treat. The acting is just as cringey as you remember but there's something about them that makes it impossible to stop watching.
MoviesScreendaily

Cannes 2021: Julia Ducournau makes history as ‘Titane’ wins Palme d’Or

Julia Ducournau’s Titane has been awarded the Palme d’Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival (July 6-17). Ducournau becomes the first solo female filmmaker to take home the Palme d’Or (Jane Campion’s The Piano shared the award in 1993 with Chen Kaige’s Farewell My Concubine). Titane is Ducournau’s follow-up to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy