'The Haunting of Hill House' Maze Debuting at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights — Watch a Teaser Now

Hey, kids! This weekend, Space Jam: A New Legacy slam-dunked its way into theaters with a story so epic it could only be set in the Warner Bros. Serververse, the digital repository for all of your favorite Warner Bros. movies, from King Kong to The Wizard of Oz. On this page, you can learn more about some of the beloved Warner Bros. characters you met in the movie. You’ll also find helpful recommendations of other movies to watch if you’d like to learn more about their adventures before the events of Space Jam: A New Legacy. So join LeBron James, Al G. Rhythm, and the Looney Tunes gang, and let’s blast off—to the movies! Please note that all of these films are now technically prequels to Space Jam: A New Legacy.