'The Haunting of Hill House' Maze Debuting at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights — Watch a Teaser Now

By Jon Mendelsohn
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Studios has announced that they are debuting several mazes inspired by the hit Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House this fall as part of the highly anticipated return of Halloween Horror Nights. The mazes will be featured at Universal Orlando Resort as well as Universal Studios Hollywood. The event will open on September 3rd in Orlando and September 9th in Hollywood and will run at both locations on select nights until October 31. Attendees of the event will encounter spirits featured in Mike Flanagan's limited series as they attempt to escape the maze.

