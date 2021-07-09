Ask Matt: Where’s the Love for ‘Lovecraft Country’?

We loved season 1 of Modern Love, and we’re really glad the show is coming back next month. Particularly as the summer months always feel like a drag, content wise, and we’re particularly happy when our favorite shows return. And season 2 of Modern Love is pulling no punches, as we’ve reported before. Joining the anthology series in season two are Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, Sophie Okonedo, Tobias Menzies and Jeena Yi.
