Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Donations pour in to fly Minnesota olympic gymnasts to Tokyo in first class

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3SGZ_0as286U400
Credit: GoFundMe

More than $25,000 has been raised to help a trio of Minnesota gymnasts travel comfortably to Tokyo for the upcoming summer Olympics.

Minnesota is home to three members of the USA gymnastics teams competing in Tokyo. Shane Wiskus, the former Gopher from Spring Park, will represent the men's gymnastics team, while St. Paul's Sunisa Lee and Isanti's Grace McCallum are members of the women's team.

The GoFundMe that was launched by Maple Plain-based North Shore Gymnastics was hoping to raise $25,000 so the trio could travel in "first class seats on the longest segment of their flight to Tokyo."

"We are trying to make our athletes as comfortable as possible so they can get proper sleep going into their most important competition of their lives," the fundraiser campaign states. "Since this won't be a normal Olympic experience we are trying to provide them the best experience and help them perform at their best!"

Airline tickets and travel accommodations are paid for the United States Olympic Committee, but not first class tickets – which would be ideal on a 15-plus-hour flight from MSP Airport to Tokyo.

Minnesotans to watch at the Olympics:

  • Bowe Becker - swimming - 4x100m freestyle relay
  • Kyra Condie - sport climbing
  • Lara Dallman-Weiss - sailing
  • Mason Ferlic - track & field - steeplechase
  • Joe Klecker - track & field - 10,000 meters
  • Sunisa Lee - gymnastics
  • Grace McCallum - gymnastics
  • Payton Otterdahl - track & field - shot put
  • Regan Smith - swimming
  • Gable Steveson - wrestling
  • Patrick Sunderman - rifle shooting
  • Jordan Thompson - volleyball
  • Alise Willoughby - BMX racing
  • Shane Wiskus - gymnastics

The opening ceremony in Tokyo is Friday, July 23.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Spring Park, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Isanti, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regan Smith
Person
Payton Otterdahl
Person
Alise Willoughby
Person
Grace Mccallum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Tokyo#Summer Olympics#Maple Plain#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Tickets for Red-White volleyball scrimmage to go on sale this week

The Nebraska volleyball team's annual scrimmage is back, and fans will have a chance to grab up tickets this week. Tickets for the annual Red-White Scrimmage, set for Aug. 21 at the Devaney Sports Center, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the Nebraska ticket office or by phone (1-800-824-4733.
WorldWSLS

Hokie alum dives head first into Tokyo Olympics for Team Hong Kong

A Hokie alum is diving into a pool of dreams as he swims for team Hong Kong in the summer Olympics. 24-year-old Ian Ho will swim in the 50-meter freestyle later this month. Ho graduated from Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech, where he swam for the Hokies from 2015 to 2019.
SportsConnecticut Post

Women will lead the way for Team USA at the Olympics

The traditional torch relay began in March and the flame will cross through all 47 of Japan’s prefectures before arriving at National Stadium in Tokyo on Friday, July 23, to shine a ceremonial light on the world’s perseverance. The 2020 Summer Olympics — the event is retaining, in name and...
Sportschatsports.com

Olympic medalist gymnast Oleg Verniaiev left off Ukraine’s Tokyo team

Oleg Verniaiev was added to the list of 2016 Olympic men’s gymnastics champions who will not have the chance to defend their title in Tokyo later this month. When Ukraine announced its Olympic team this week, Verniaiev was noticeably missing. The 2016 Olympic parallel bars gold medalist and all-around silver...
Animalshot96.com

Olympics-Hundreds of horses fly into Tokyo for equestrian competition

(Reuters) – It is not only thousands of athletes who are flying to Tokyo for the Olympic Games but also hundreds of horses. They will compete with their riders in the three equestrian disciplines dressage, jumping and eventing – the only Olympic sports where men and women compete individually on equal terms.
Orlando, FLWESH

First Academy Alumnus Punches Ticket to Tokyo Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando native Teahna Daniels has always had that spark of competitiveness inside of her. “I was eight years old and my mom saw me like racing like the guys in my neighborhood," says Daniels. "And I was like barefoot, just playing around you know? Like kid stuff. And she told me to go put on some tennis shoes and race again, and I just like blew it out the water.”
Public Health955glo.com

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

An unidentified overseas visitor has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes’ village, organizers said on Saturday — the first such case amid concerns the Games could become a super-spreader event. Speaking at a news conference, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed a non-resident of Japan who is...
Sportscbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Team USA Gymnasts Arrive in Tokyo Ahead of Olympics

Gymnasts on Team USA arrived at the Narita International Airport in Japan on Thursday, July 15 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. All athletes are required to take two COVID-19 tests before their departure, one upon arrival, and then will continue to get tested daily to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The games are set to kick off on July 23rd.
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19

July 16 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team's pre-Olympic exhibition game against Australia on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced. USA Basketball announced the cancellation late Thursday. The U.S. Women's National Team is still scheduled to face Australia on Saturday in...
Tennistownandcountrymag.com

Four-Time Medalist Serena Williams Confirms She Won't Participate in the Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams confirmed that she won't be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will kick off in Tokyo on July 23, 2021 following a year's delay. The four-time Olympic gold medalist announced the news during a pre-Wimbledon press conference. "I'm actually not on the Olympic list—not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams told reporters.
Boulder, COKCRA.com

Alicia Monson pushed herself to the limit at her first Olympic Trials

For the On Athletics Club (OAC), a one-year-old pro team based in Boulder, Colorado, the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials were a roller coaster. On the first day of competition, Joe Klecker finished third in the 10,000 meters, making the team for Tokyo and kicking off Trials on a high note for the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy