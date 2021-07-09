Donations pour in to fly Minnesota olympic gymnasts to Tokyo in first class

Credit: GoFundMe

More than $25,000 has been raised to help a trio of Minnesota gymnasts travel comfortably to Tokyo for the upcoming summer Olympics.

Minnesota is home to three members of the USA gymnastics teams competing in Tokyo. Shane Wiskus, the former Gopher from Spring Park, will represent the men's gymnastics team, while St. Paul's Sunisa Lee and Isanti's Grace McCallum are members of the women's team.

The GoFundMe that was launched by Maple Plain-based North Shore Gymnastics was hoping to raise $25,000 so the trio could travel in "first class seats on the longest segment of their flight to Tokyo."

"We are trying to make our athletes as comfortable as possible so they can get proper sleep going into their most important competition of their lives," the fundraiser campaign states. "Since this won't be a normal Olympic experience we are trying to provide them the best experience and help them perform at their best!"

Airline tickets and travel accommodations are paid for the United States Olympic Committee, but not first class tickets – which would be ideal on a 15-plus-hour flight from MSP Airport to Tokyo.

Minnesotans to watch at the Olympics:

Bowe Becker - swimming - 4x100m freestyle relay

Kyra Condie - sport climbing

Lara Dallman-Weiss - sailing

Mason Ferlic - track & field - steeplechase

Joe Klecker - track & field - 10,000 meters

Sunisa Lee - gymnastics

Grace McCallum - gymnastics

Payton Otterdahl - track & field - shot put

Regan Smith - swimming

Gable Steveson - wrestling

Patrick Sunderman - rifle shooting

Jordan Thompson - volleyball

Alise Willoughby - BMX racing

Shane Wiskus - gymnastics

The opening ceremony in Tokyo is Friday, July 23.