Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Ashe County's Newspaper
 10 days ago

Dominic Monaghan is the first actor to be cast in AMC’s new sci-fi series Moonhaven, created, written, and executive produced by Lodge 49 showrunner Peter Ocko. The series centers on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that could end civilization on Earth.

www.ashepostandtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Hunnam
Person
Morena Baccarin
Person
Dominic Monaghan
Person
Mel Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Amc Studios#Rings#Abc#Amc Studios#Firefly#Friendship Onion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
Moviesspoilertv.com

Moonhaven - Dominic Monaghan To Star

Lord of The Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan will star in Peter Ocko’s AMC series Moonhaven. He is the first actor to be cast in the upcoming utopia drama. Monaghan will take on Paul Serno, a detective on the Moon in a utopian community tasked with solving the problems of Earth.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Monaghan Leads Space Thriller “Moonhaven”

“Lost” and “The Lord of the Rings” alum Dominic Monaghan has signed on to star in AMC’s six-episode space-set suspense thriller “Moonhaven” which hails from writer-producer Peter Ocko (“Lodge 49,” “Black Sails”). The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler in the 22nd century who finds herself...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Loki Season 2 Loses Series Director Kate Herron

Sad but true, Kate Herron has left the building. Loki will be back for a second season on Disney+, but not with the same director at the helm. The acclaimed Marvel series, which stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his fan favorite role as the God of Mischief, was officially renewed for a second season shortly after the first season ended. While Hiddleston will be back as Loki, there's going to be a big of a creative shakeup behind the scenes.
MoviesSentinel-Echo

REEL REVIEWS: Sci-fi saga, rescue mission both lack coherence

A sci-fi feature set in the present as well as 30 years into the future, “The Tomorrow War” stars Chris Pratt in yet another film where he takes impossible chances battling nasty otherworldly creatures. Pratt plays science teacher and family man Dan Forester, who lives with his wife Emmy (Betty...
TV & VideosAshe County's Newspaper

Ask Matt: Sheldon Cooper’s Fashion Sense (or Lack Thereof)

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Fort Worth

The future is now in so-so sci-fi/action film The Tomorrow War

Creating a new, original blockbuster type of movie is almost impossible in this day and age. Most studios prefer to go the tried-and-tested route, rebooting old properties or adapting a best-selling book series to guarantee audience interest. The new sci-fi/action film The Tomorrow War doesn’t have either of those, but it does have Chris Pratt, who all but screams blockbuster given his prominent roles in the Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Lego Movie franchises.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Is Westworld renewed for season 4?

HBO remains committed to its science fiction drama about theme park robots that achieve sentience. Westworld was granted a season 4 pickup in 2020, hot on the heels of the show’s third season. The pandemic delayed production of the new season but filming is now underway and fans can likely expect to see Westworld season 4 in 2022.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best sci-fi apocalypse thriller on Netflix ASAP

Usually, apocalyptic survival movies are defined by one singular event. Maybe it’s a worldwide pandemic, maybe it’s a superstorm or natural disaster, or maybe it’s just zombies. But it’s typically pretty clear where the line is drawn between “before” an apocalypse and “after.” As anyone who’s lived through a crisis will tell you, reality isn’t often so cut and dry.
TV Series/Film

‘The Last of Us’ HBO Series Just Cast Another Voice Actor From the Video Game

HBO’s television adaptation of the popular video game The Last of Us continues to fill out its cast as it shambles its way through production like an angry Clicker. One of the latest additions is deeply familiar with the world of the games, because he played a key role in both of them. Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced the part of Tommy in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, has been cast in the show, but he’ll be playing a different character in the series. Plus, two HBO veterans have joined up as well. Get the details below.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Emmy No-Nom Ends Gina Carano/Mando Saga As Moved-On Nation Shrugs

In the interest of being truly professional opinionated journalists, BCTV likes to make sure that it follows through on news stories, especially when they have a (happy?) ending. So the last time we checked in on what was going on with The Mandalorian ex-cast member Gina Carano (aside from that Rangers of the New Republic matter which we'll address in a minute), we were wondering what the dealings were that went on behind the scenes that resulted in Carano's name being submitted "Best Supporting Actress." Considering how Carano and "The Mouse" parted ways, the move was a bit surprising. Was it a union issue? A contractual issue? Someone at Disney forgets and submitted a generic list? Whatever the season, "The Mouse" learned this week that they'll be spared the embarrassment of having to push her nomination because she didn't get nominated.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Joseph Kosinski Will Adapt Sci-fi Comic, Chariot, For Warner Bros.

Joseph Kosinski Will Adapt Sci-fi Comic, Chariot, For Warner Bros. Earlier this year, Bryan Edward Hill and artist Priscilla Petraites debuted their sci-fi comic, Chariot, for Artists, Writers and Artisans. The final issue hasn’t been released yet. However, Warner Bros. Pictures isn’t waiting around. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has picked up the rights to adapt Chariot as a live-action film.
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Zack Snyder to direct sci-fi adventure 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix

July 7 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Zack Snyder is teaming up with Netflix once again for a new sci-adventure film titled Rebel Moon. Zack Snyder also penned the screenplay with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300), based on a story by Zack Snyder and Johnstad. Zack Snyder is best known for helming 300, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Army of the Dead.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens' new movie lands UK release date

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens' new movie will be available to watch in the UK in just a few weeks time, with the actor taking on the role of a humanoid machine. I'm Your Man stars Beauty and the Beast and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga actor Stevens as humanoid robot Tom, who is created for scientist Alma (Tatort star Maren Eggert).
Movieshawaiinewsnow.com

Terry Hunter reviews BLACK WIDOW

One measure of a movie’s quality is how well it stands the test of time. Made in 1997, L.A. CONFIDENTIAL holds up well. It’s a very entertaining film noir, an exciting crime drama set in 1953 Los Angeles. It’s got deeply flawed characters plus a complicated but satisfying plot full of thrilling surprises. Kim Basinger won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a high class call girl. And Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce got their first starring roles in a Hollywood film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy