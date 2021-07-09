‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

In the interest of being truly professional opinionated journalists, BCTV likes to make sure that it follows through on news stories, especially when they have a (happy?) ending. So the last time we checked in on what was going on with The Mandalorian ex-cast member Gina Carano (aside from that Rangers of the New Republic matter which we'll address in a minute), we were wondering what the dealings were that went on behind the scenes that resulted in Carano's name being submitted "Best Supporting Actress." Considering how Carano and "The Mouse" parted ways, the move was a bit surprising. Was it a union issue? A contractual issue? Someone at Disney forgets and submitted a generic list? Whatever the season, "The Mouse" learned this week that they'll be spared the embarrassment of having to push her nomination because she didn't get nominated.