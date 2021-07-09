Ask Matt: Where’s the Love for ‘Lovecraft Country’?

Two weeks ago HBO made the call to cancel Lovecraft Country after one season. The question, though, was why? The show had debuted to great reviews. Ratings-wise, it struggled to gain steam in the same way as, say, Mare of Easttown, but it typically out-performed other HBO titles like Succession and The Nevers (both of which earned renewals). Lovecraft Country’s cancellation only became more perplexing when the show received 18 Emmy nominations this week, more than any other HBO or HBO Max program. So the show was not only ground-breaking, but critically-acclaimed, and poised to gain a larger audience in a second season. So why did HBO cancel Lovecraft Country?