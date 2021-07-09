Cancel
Watch: Chris Jericho Punches Fan Who Rushes Ring During AEW Event

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few fanbases in all of sports or entertainment are as passionate as professional wrestling fans. But one fan went overboard at a recent AEW event and got way more than he bargained for from Chris Jericho. On Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jericho went to the ring for a confrontation...

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
