Watch: Chris Jericho Punches Fan Who Rushes Ring During AEW Event

You may recall over a week ago during the main event of AEW Dynamite (June 30th) featuring MJF and Sammy Guevara that Chris Jericho took a bump after being attacked by Wardlow. Jericho had been on commentary for the show and ran down to ringside to interfere in the match. Wardlow tossed Jericho from a fan seating platform, as Jericho hit the ringside mat area pretty hard. Most wrestling fans firmly believe that Jericho was actually supposed to go through the ringside timekeeper’s table, but fell short and rolled under after the spot.